Patriots Practice Notes: Three Offensive Starters Absent To Open Week 9

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Center David Andrews and wide receiver DeVante Parker both were absent during the open media portion of practice.

Andrews is recovering from a concussion suffered during the Patriots’ Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears. He did not play in Sunday’s 22-17 win over the New York Jets. Parker suffered a knee injury on the first offensive snap of that game and did not return. Reports this week indicated the wideout avoided serious injury but could miss this Sunday’s home matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Also not spotted Wednesday: running back Damien Harris. Harris missed one game with a hamstring injury but was removed from the injury report two weeks ago and played 32 snaps against the Jets, rushing 11 times for 37 yards and catching two passes for 15 yards. The reason for his practice absence was unclear.

Harris has started six of the seven games he’s played this season, but second-year pro Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as New England’s most active and productive backfield threat.

— All other players were present at practice. That included defensive tackle Christian Barmore and safety Kyle Dugger, who both sat out Sunday’s game with injuries.

— Veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer (concussion) now is eligible to return from injured reserve, but he was not present during the portion of practice that was open to reporters. With rookie Bailey Zappe impressing in his opportunities, the Patriots could opt not to activate Hoyer and roll with Zappe as their QB2 behind Mac Jones.