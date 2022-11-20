Tedy Bruschi Provides Pessimistic Outlook On Mac Jones’ Second Half

Tedy Bruschi is not expecting to see Mac Jones thrive these next few months as the Patriots fight for an AFC playoff spot.

The first half of the 2022 NFL season wasn’t kind to Jones, who was sidelined for a month due to an ankle injury and didn’t offer much to write home about when he was behind center. Turnovers have been a legitimate issue for the sophomore signal-caller and he’s yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game on the campaign.

Bruschi sees more middling play from Jones in the weeks to come, though he acknowledges a mediocre supporting cast and a struggling offensive line aren’t doing the 24-year-old any favors.

“It’s basically what I’ve expected to see out of Mac and also the offense really — to have their struggles,” Bruschi said on “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” as transcribed by WEEI. “I think going forward these guys win games, and they’re all going to be ugly. Every win is going to be ugly. It’s not going to be perfect. Can Mac Jones have two, maybe three games down the stretch where he’s the reason they win and he throws well and takes care of the football, that type of game? I don’t think you can depend on Mac right now, ‘that’s our guy, he’s going to throw for 300-400 yards and be efficient.’ It’s got to be other areas of the team, which are very good for the Patriots right now.”

Bruschi added: “The league is also used to Mac, and who he is, and what his weaknesses are. I’ve always thought the one thing Mac needed to be successful was a very strong offensive line and talent around him. He isn’t there yet.”

Recent events suggest Jones won’t prove doubters wrong and light it up Sunday in Foxboro. The New York Jets picked off the 2021 first-rounder and limited him to 194 passing yards in Week 8, albeit in a losing effort at MetLife Stadium.