What Tom Brady Promised Daughter Before Germany Game

Tom Brady made the trip to Munich, Germany, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates for a Week 10 NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks. But the well-traveled quarterback hinted it wouldn’t be his last time traveling to the country.

Brady shared how his daughter, Vivian, was upset that she wasn’t able to join the 45-year-old signal-caller on his work trip and it led him to make a promise to his third of three children.

“I’m going to bring them back some stuff, definitely,” Brady told reporters during a press conference Friday, per a team-provided transcript. “My daughter was very unhappy that she’s not on the trip, so I promised her I’d bring her back (gifts). So, yeah, they definitely have some gifts coming back for them.”

Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently confirmed their divorce in what’s been, by all accounts, an amicable separation. Brady and Bündchen announced they would share custody of their two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

The quarterback hasn’t spoken much about his separation while meeting with the Tampa Bay media, aside from on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray. Brady, though, was asked about his emotions given the continuous nature of the off-field storyline.

“You just do the best you can do. You do the best you can do every day,” Brady said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do — be the best I can be for my family, for my teammates. We all have our challenges — life is challenging for everybody. We just do our best.”

On the field, it hasn’t been a great start for the 4-5 Buccaneers, either. But Brady and company will look to put those struggles behind them as they take on the Seahawks on Sunday.