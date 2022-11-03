What ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Means For Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Divorces can get messy, especially when the separating couple has children plus a whole bunch of money/assets to worry about.
Yet, the recent divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — one of the world’s most famous power couples — seems to have gone rather smoothly, relatively speaking, and perhaps a strong prenuptial agreement is to thank.
“There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,” a source told Page Six. “They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”
Here are some additional nuggets regarding Brady and Bündchen’s divorce, according to the Page Six article published Wednesday:
— It’s believed Brady will keep the $17 million mansion that’s under construction on “billionaire’s bunker” in Miami.
— Bündchen will keep their home in Costa Rica.
— Sources told Page Six that Bündchen bought another home in the Miami Beach area that’s larger than the $1.25 million place she reportedly purchased ahead of the divorce.
— It’s unclear what exactly will come of their other properties — including a home in the Bahamas, a home at the Yellowstone Club in Montana and an apartment in New York City — but sources told Page Six the terms of their separation and the division of their property portfolio were settled ahead of last week’s official divorce filing.
Brady and Bündchen reportedly will share joint custody of their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. (Brady also has another son — Jack, 15 — with actress Bridget Moynahan.) And obviously, that’s what matters most in this situation.
But again, it’s interesting that, despite all of the rumors surrounding their breakup and the inherent publicity that comes with such a high-profile split, Brady and Bündchen appear to be going their separate ways amicably, each with enviable property and little to worry about financially.