What ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Means For Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Divorces can get messy, especially when the separating couple has children plus a whole bunch of money/assets to worry about.

Yet, the recent divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — one of the world’s most famous power couples — seems to have gone rather smoothly, relatively speaking, and perhaps a strong prenuptial agreement is to thank.

“There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,” a source told Page Six. “They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

Here are some additional nuggets regarding Brady and Bündchen’s divorce, according to the Page Six article published Wednesday:

— It’s believed Brady will keep the $17 million mansion that’s under construction on “billionaire’s bunker” in Miami.

— Bündchen will keep their home in Costa Rica.

— Sources told Page Six that Bündchen bought another home in the Miami Beach area that’s larger than the $1.25 million place she reportedly purchased ahead of the divorce.