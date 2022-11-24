Twitter Was Confused Who Performed During Lions-Bills Halftime

Twitter had a lot of questions about who was performing during halftime of the Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game.

Bebe Rexha was the artist in question. She went viral on TikTok with her song “I’m Good” — a remix of the hit song “Blue” by Eifel 65 –with David Guetta and the song did hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

But it appears Twitter users didn’t exactly know who Rexha was and they had a lot of questions about who they were watching on their television screens.

yooooo who the hell is this singing and why is she ruining I'm blue?!?!??! — ????Tim (@TimARichardson) November 24, 2022

This is the worst halftime anything — Daniel Harms? (@InHarmsWay19) November 24, 2022

Who is the blonde lady? I missed her name — laci (@missparis2010) November 24, 2022

It also didn’t help that the theatrics of the halftime performance weren’t all that appealing.