Bills’ Von Miller Carted Off Field With Injury Vs. Lions

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. ET: ESPN’s Field Yates reported Von Miller’s knee injury was ruled a knee sprain, but an MRI will confirm whether it is more serious.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Bills will need to make due without Von Miller for the second half of their Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.
The Buffalo linebacker remained on the ground after a pass to pass to Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond in the second quarter. Miller spent time in the blue medical tent on the sideline before, going to the Bills’ bench before being carted to the locker room.
The Bills ruled Miller out with a knee injury almost immediately.
The injury, which occurred on the Lions’ turf field, leaves the Bills even thinner on defense with Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa ruled out prior to kickoff.
There have been a number of injuries that have occurred on turf, and Odell Beckham Jr. chimed in about the playing field after Miller’s injury.
Beckham knows a thing or two about suffering a knee injury on a turf field after tearing his ACL while a member of the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
The Bills are looking to win two straight while the Lions have won their last three.