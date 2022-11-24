Bills’ Von Miller Carted Off Field With Injury Vs. Lions

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. ET: ESPN’s Field Yates reported Von Miller’s knee injury was ruled a knee sprain, but an MRI will confirm whether it is more serious.

There is no doubt Von Miller will miss time. The question is how much.



The Wild Card round of the playoffs is a more than a month and a half away. It?s 80 days until the Super Bowl. If the MRI confirms a sprain, his return could come in that window. Important tests coming. https://t.co/H0mvJA8Kcb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY: The Bills will need to make due without Von Miller for the second half of their Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

The Buffalo linebacker remained on the ground after a pass to pass to Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond in the second quarter. Miller spent time in the blue medical tent on the sideline before, going to the Bills’ bench before being carted to the locker room.

The Bills ruled Miller out with a knee injury almost immediately.

Injury Update: Von Miller is out for the game (knee). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 24, 2022

The injury, which occurred on the Lions’ turf field, leaves the Bills even thinner on defense with Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa ruled out prior to kickoff.