USA Vs. Iran Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

It's "win and you're in" for the U.S. on Tuesday

The United States men’s national soccer team controls its own destiny Tuesday evening in Qatar.

A Group B win over Iran will push the Americans into the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Christian Pulisic and company earned this luxury by opening the tournament with a pair of draws: a 1-1 tie against Wales and a scoreless match against heavily favored England.

A +100 price is attached to a USA win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Iran, which lost 6-2 to England before earning a 2-0 triumph over Wales, enters the matchup with a +310 number.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Iran online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

