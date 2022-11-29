USA Vs. Iran Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

The United States men’s national soccer team controls its own destiny Tuesday evening in Qatar.

A Group B win over Iran will push the Americans into the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Christian Pulisic and company earned this luxury by opening the tournament with a pair of draws: a 1-1 tie against Wales and a scoreless match against heavily favored England.

A +100 price is attached to a USA win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Iran, which lost 6-2 to England before earning a 2-0 triumph over Wales, enters the matchup with a +310 number.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Iran online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX