Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Tweets After Terrible Pass To Tom Brady

There reportedly was serious doubt about whether Leonard Fournette would be able to travel to Germany for the Buccaneers’ matchup with the Seahawks.

Not only did the running back fly to Munich after working out his apparent passport issue, but he also was partly responsible for arguably the most memorable play from the first game on the NFL’s Week 10 Sunday slate.

Fournette tried his hand at quarterback when Tampa Bay, for whatever reason, called for a trick play from Wildcat formation with a two-score lead in the third quarter. The power back’s red-zone pass was considerably underthrown, which led to Tom Brady embarrassingly slipping to the turf as he tried to cycle back. The 45-year-old quarterback was flat on the ground as he watched Fournette’s pass get picked off by Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Brady and Fournette ultimately were able to have fun with the lowlight, as the Bucs went on to notch their second straight win and improved to 5-5. After the game, the latter tweeted out “QB2” accompanied by a still shot of him about to throw.

Unfortunately for Fournette, his lousy throw probably will overshadow what was a productive game for the sixth-year pro. Fournette ran for 57 yards with a touchdown as Tampa Bay worked its way back to .500.