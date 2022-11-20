NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.

“From what I understand, some kind of problem with a TV truck getting knocked out. Effected broadcast in the coaches’ box, replay booth, etc,” Schatz tweeted before the rescheduled 1:10 p.m. ET kickoff time.

The last-place Patriots entered the matchup following a bye week and Week 9 home victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots beat the Jets 22-17 in the teams’ last meeting Oct. 30 at MetLife Stadium.

New England will try to sweep the regular-season series against New York before its Thanksgiving night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.