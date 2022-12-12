Top Bengals Receiver Reportedly Could Miss Patriots Matchup

The Bengals reportedly could be without one of their best wideouts when they visit the Patriots for a huge Week 16 matchup.

Tyler Boyd is looking at a potential two-week absence after suffering a dislocated finger in Cincinnati’s road win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. That said, Pelissero left the door open for the veteran receiver to return in time for the Christmas Eve game in New England.

“Bengals WR Tyler Boyd could miss a week or two after dislocating a finger on his right hand in Sunday’s win over the Browns,” Pelissero tweeted Monday morning. “But it shouldn’t be an extended absence, per source. Healing, pain tolerance will dictate when he returns.”

Boyd might not be as dynamic as fellow receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but he’s a dangerous offensive weapon in his own right. Cincinnati’s longtime slot receiver is one of quarterback Joe Burrow’s favorite targets in key situations, which the Patriots secondary has struggled to defend throughout this season. In his first 13 games this season, Boyd caught 45 passes for 655 yards and four touchdowns.

One Bengals star who almost certainly will sit out against New England: elite pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, who suffered a broken wrist Sunday.

The Patriots-Bengals game could be huge for both teams. Cincy’s spot in the NFL playoffs likely is secure, but New England might need to win at least three of its five remaining games to earn a trip to the postseason. A win over the Bengals also would give the Patriots a potentially huge tiebreaker edge over the defending AFC champions.