Tua Tagovailoa Opens Up After Dreadful Performance Vs. Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa was not good in the Dolphins’ Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a defeat that halted Miami’s win streak at five games.

The third-year quarterback arguably was even worse Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Tagovailoa didn’t throw any interceptions against the Chargers, unlike his two-pick performance against the Niners. But he only managed to complete 10 (!) of his 28 pass attempts for a mere 145 yards with a touchdown in the Fins’ 23-17 loss at SoFi Stadium. The yardage total marked Tagovailoa’s lowest of the season in a game he started and finished.

After Miami’s second consecutive loss, Tagovailoa didn’t sugarcoat the brutal offensive showing.

“It’s very disappointing for us to go out there as an offense and kind of show what we showed,” Tagovailoa told reporters, per NFL.com. “That’s not up to our standard, that’s not how we play football here, and that was very disappointing.”

Of course, it’s not all doom and gloom for Tagovailoa and company, who will enter Week 15 as the sixth seed in the AFC standings. That said, playoff-hopeful teams want to be rounding into form at this point in the campaign, and the Dolphins are doing the exact opposite.

It’s going to be tough for Miami to get right Saturday night, too. The Dolphins are set to visit the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, who surely will be eager to avenge their Week 3 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.