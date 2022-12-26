Bill Belichick Backs Rhamondre Stevenson After Costly Fumble

All season, Bill Belichick has been the most vocal supporter of Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

That didn’t change after Stevenson fumbled away what could have been a signature come-from-behind win for New England.

Stevenson lost the football inside the 10-yard line in the final minute of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati. The Bengals, who’d led by 22 points at halftime, recovered and held on to win 22-18 at Gillette Stadium, pushing the Patriots to the brink of playoff elimination.

The fumble came six days after Stevenson’s ill-advised last-play lateral helped doom the Patriots in a 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite those two costly miscues, Belichick continued to praise the second-year back, who’s been one of New England’s best and most consistent players throughout the season.

“Mondre’s a really good competitor,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “He’s one of our best players. I’m sure he’ll be ready to go.”

Belichick’s comments in a video conference with reporters Monday morning suggested he might have believed Stevenson’s forward progress had been stopped on his fumble against Cincinnati. Stevenson initially was stuffed at the Bengals’ 5-yard line on the play, and safety Vonn Bell punched the ball out at the 8.

“He had two hands on the ball, they were running him back and they knock it out at the end,” Belichick said, later adding: “I’m not going to second-guess Rhamondre on what he did.”