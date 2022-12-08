Bill Belichick Salary: How Much Patriots Head Coach Reportedly Makes

Despite once saying he wouldn’t do so, Bill Belichick now is coaching in his 70s and hasn’t given any indication that he plans to retire anytime soon. Love of football and the pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record both probably have something to do with it.

So does how much money he’s making.

Sportico on Monday released its annual list of the highest-paid coaches in United States sports, and Belichick topped the list. The New England Patriots head coach reportedly makes a whopping $20 million per year.

All but one member of the top 10 (Gregg Popovich) coaches football. And six of them coach in the NFL.

Here are the top 10:

1. Bill Belichick — $20 million (Patriots)

2. Pete Carroll — $15 million (Seattle Seahawks)

3. Sean McVay — $14 million (Los Angeles Rams)

4. Gregg Popovich — $13 million (San Antonio Spurs)

5. Mike Tomlin $12.5 million (Pittsburgh Steelers)

6. Andy Reid — $12 million (Kansas City Chiefs)

6. John Harbaugh — $12 million (Baltimore Ravens)

8. Nick Saban –$11.8 million (Alabama)

9. Dabo Swinney –$11.5 million (Clemson)

10. Kirby Smart — $11.3 million (Georgia)

The @Sportico list of the highest paid coaches in the U.S. is out and it's led by Bill Belichick, who's coached the Patriots to six Super Bowls victories. Three of the Top 10 are in "amateur' athletics. All but one of those 10 coaches football. https://t.co/94SSmgz34h pic.twitter.com/KFwwKG8Vrn — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) December 5, 2022

Despite the recent struggles of the Patriots, Belichick has more than earned his high salary. He arguably is the greatest head coach in the history of North American sports and remains one of the NFL’s elite coaches.