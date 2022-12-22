Bruins Issue Statement Regarding Player-Vetting Process Review

In November, the Boston Bruins announced they hired an independent law firm to take a thorough look at their player-vetting process after the signing, and releasing, of Mitchell Miller.

Just over a month later, the firm, headed by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, concluded their review Thursday. The review consisted of interviews with key Bruins employees as well as looking into documents and communications related to the signing.

The Bruins plan to immediately implement several improvements to strengthen their player-vetting process going forward.

“These improvements, which the team will begin implementing immediately, will help ensure that we are meeting the high standards our associates, fans and community expect from this great organization,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said.

The full statement the Bruins issued can be read below:

