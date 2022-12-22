Here’s What Damien Woody Would Gift Tom Brady This Season

Damien Woody is trying to look out for his former quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit at 6-8, one game ahead of the rest in the NFC South. The season has been a struggle for Tom Brady and company as injuries and inconsistent play have led them to their sub-.500 record.

Brady hasn’t had his best season by any means but he hasn’t been the problem either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,897 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions which are good numbers for most but not what Brady expects out of himself.

His targets haven’t had much consistency either and that’s why Woody is ready to gift him a new pass-catcher in the form of an old friend.

On ESPN’s “Get Up,” Woody, as Woody Claus, gifted the Buccaneers quarterback the return of retired tight end and Brady’s longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.

“This one is a big one,” Woody said, per ESPN provided video. “I try to go out there and present big gifts — how about Rob Gronkowski for Tom Brady. Listen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need something, anything right? Offensively, how about we give them his old buddy going back between New England and Tampa.

“Rob Gronkowski (is) a guy that can help not only in the middle of the field but particularly in the red zone giving them a big target. A guy that Tom Brady trusts through and through. We need that man to get back there. We talk about Rob Gronkowski being bored. Come on back and help your boy Tom Brady out for this last stretch heading into the playoffs and the postseason.”