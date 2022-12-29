Bruins Wrap: Boston Caps Off Road Trip With 3-1 Win Vs. Devils

For the second time in three games, the Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils, 3-1 at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.
The Bruins improved to 28-4-3 this season, while the Devils fell to 22-11-2 on their campaign and notched their sixth-consecutive home loss.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Boston shrugged off their most recent contest, a shootout loss against the Ottawa Senators, and picked up where they left off with the Devils.
As opposed to their last win over the Devils, it wouldn’t require seven goals for the Bruins to get back in the win column on the road. However, it would be another nail-biter.
However, Patrice Bergeron rewarded a dominant showing from his fellow Boston teammates with a go-ahead goal in the final period.
Offensive production came as a rarity with defense being the highlight of the night in New Jersey. With both goaltenders supplying elite net defense, it would be Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark who came out on top.
Ullmark led the charge for Boston’s strong defensive showing, doing so in typical fashion. As he’s done on several occasions, Ullmark kept an opposing offense at bay while on their territory. This time the 29-year-old held the Devils scoreless through the first two periods on 24 shots.
The Bruins notched their 19th win while leading after two periods, the most of any NHL team, after 35 games in the books.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Bergeron supplied the eventual game-decider for the Bruins. With 4:09 remaining in the third period, Bergeron came through with a heroic tip to put Boston on top for good.
— Ullmark was nearly flawless all night long for the Bruins. The veteran saved 27-of-28 shots on goal from New Jersey.
— Frederic put the Bruins on the scoreboard, perfectly positioned by a drop pass from Hampus Lindholm. His second-period goal was his first scored since Dec. 17 versus the Colorado Avalanche.
WAGER WATCH
Before game time, DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Frederic serving as the first scorer at +3000. After a scoreless first period, Frederic netted his seventh of the season to break open the score and clear the odds. A $100 bet on the 24-year-old would’ve resulted in a $3,100 total payout.
UP NEXT ON NESN
After capping off their three-game road streak in victorious fashion, the Bruins will return to home ice on Saturday. Puck drop against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, along with a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.