Bruins Wrap: Boston Caps Off Road Trip With 3-1 Win Vs. Devils

For the second time in three games, the Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils, 3-1 at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.

The Bruins improved to 28-4-3 this season, while the Devils fell to 22-11-2 on their campaign and notched their sixth-consecutive home loss.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston shrugged off their most recent contest, a shootout loss against the Ottawa Senators, and picked up where they left off with the Devils.

As opposed to their last win over the Devils, it wouldn’t require seven goals for the Bruins to get back in the win column on the road. However, it would be another nail-biter.

However, Patrice Bergeron rewarded a dominant showing from his fellow Boston teammates with a go-ahead goal in the final period.

Offensive production came as a rarity with defense being the highlight of the night in New Jersey. With both goaltenders supplying elite net defense, it would be Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark who came out on top.