Bruins Will End 2022 In Impressive Fashion After Strong Start To Season

When the Boston Bruins began the 2022-23 NHL season, many thought they’d be lucky to just keep their heads above water.

Between the slew of injuries to veteran players and a new head coach, it’s likely no one expected what was about to happen.

The Bruins kept winning. They won without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. They won without Brandon Carlo for a few games due to a concussion. They won despite losing Jeremy Swayman and Derek Forbort for a month.

Despite the adversity, the Bruins found ways to win games night in and night out even when they were down. It’s helped that Linus Ullmark looks like a legitimate Vezina contender when he’s between the pipes and Patrice Bergeron continuing to get better with age.

But what’s been incredibly impressive is the fact that the Bruins haven’t lost many games, and when they do, they’re not losing them consecutively.

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Bruins will end their first 36 games without losing two straight. They moved to 7-0-0 after a loss with a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

The Bruins now have Thursday and Friday off before welcoming the Sabres to TD Garden — a dangerous place for visitors with Boston having not lost a game in regulation this season on home ice.