Four Takeaways From Bruins’ 3-1 Win Vs. Devils To Continue Strong Season

There is a lot to like about the 2022-23 Bruins team and that trend continued Wednesday night.

Boston avoided its first back-to-back loss of the year with a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

This season continues to be one of dominance for the Bruins as they now have 59 points in 35 games and are 7-0-0 after a loss.

Here are four takeaways from Wednesday’s win.

Linus Ullmark continues to be incredible

There really isn’t much more we can say about Ullmark and the season he’s put together thus far in his second year with the Bruins. His Vezina-worthy start continued Wednesday with a 30-save performance over the Devils. Ullmark now is 20-1-1 with a 1.90 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage — both of which lead the NHL.

“He made some incredible saves,” Patrice Bergeron told reporters after the game. “He was tremendous and really gave us a chance to stay in the game.”

One of those incredible saves came on a breakaway by Miles Wood. He looked prime to get it past Ullmark but the Bruins goalie made an incredible glove save.