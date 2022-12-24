Bruins Notes: Boston Earned ‘Needed’ Victory Against Devils

Despite coming face-to-face with a near collapse in the final period, the Boston Bruins weathered the storm against the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Boston’s 4-3 victory at Prudential Center transpired in a nearly unrecognizable victory from where it stood to begin the third period.

The Bruins saved all their scoring for the second period against the Devils. In response to a New Jersey score in the first period, Boston answered in what appeared to be runaway fashion. David Pastrnak (2), Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk combined to tally four straight goals to open up a three-goal lead concluding the second period. However, the Devils wouldn’t skate off without a fight, leading to a nail-biting final minutes of play.

DeBrusk netted the final of four, which proved to be the game-decider. He also finished with an assist, which came when Bergeron supplied the equalizer to get the rally started.

“Yeah, we needed that,” DeBrusk said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… Everyone’s playing for each other. It’s something that sounds cliché but if you look throughout our roster, what guys have for statistics, everyone’s doing very well. And there’s probably a couple of guys that are — I think I said this even earlier — going for career highs. Anytime that you have that type of production throughout the lineup — it’s a hard league to have that in — and when you have that, it makes us a really hard team to beat.”

Despite getting off to a slow start, head coach Jim Montgomery was pleased with what he saw from the Bruins.

“We actually liked our first period,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I know that the shot clock didn’t favor us and Linus (Ullmark) had to be good all night, but they’re a very dangerous team and we knew that.”

New Jersey certainly proved to be dangerous as they netted back-to-back scores in under three minutes to slash through Boston’s lead. Despite those crucial late-game hiccups which allowed the Devils to flip the game from a blowout to a competitive contest, Montgomery was “astonished” by Boston’s mental focus.