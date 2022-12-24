Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Thriller Vs. Devils, Win Fourth Straight

To kick off their three-game road trip, the Boston Bruins delivered another dominant offensive showing to defeat the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, at Prudential Center on Friday night.
The Bruins improved to 27-4-2 this season, while the Devils fell to 22-10-2 on their campaign.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Following a terrific come-from-behind win just 24 hours prior, the Bruins had to fend off a convincing Devils rally.
Like Thursday night, the Bruins were tasked with overcoming an opening-period hiccup. However, that hiccup would return via a two-goal rally in under three minutes from New Jersey in the final period.
Similar to their most recent win against the Winnipeg Jets, the Bruins’ offense took over. In the second period, Boston showed up with four consecutive goals. This would pay major dividends in the end as New Jersey refused to go down easy.
Once again, it was David Pastrnak who came through to lead Boston. After sparking a comeback with a “fortuitous” goal against the Jets, Pastrnak delivered two tallies Friday.
The Bruins have now won their last four in a row and remain atop the NHL standings.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Pastrnak delivered in a major way for Boston. He provided the go-ahead goal and added insurance tally to give the Bruins a two-goal cushion in the second period. In the process, Pastrnak notched his 103rd point in the calendar year.
— Jake DeBrusk scored what served as the game-winning score for the Bruins. He provided the final of four goals in the second period.
— Tomas Tatar scored the first of two unanswered goals in the third period for the Devils. He also notched an assist, which helped cut the deficit down to just one.
