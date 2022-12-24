Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Thriller Vs. Devils, Win Fourth Straight

To kick off their three-game road trip, the Boston Bruins delivered another dominant offensive showing to defeat the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, at Prudential Center on Friday night.

The Bruins improved to 27-4-2 this season, while the Devils fell to 22-10-2 on their campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Following a terrific come-from-behind win just 24 hours prior, the Bruins had to fend off a convincing Devils rally.

Like Thursday night, the Bruins were tasked with overcoming an opening-period hiccup. However, that hiccup would return via a two-goal rally in under three minutes from New Jersey in the final period.

Similar to their most recent win against the Winnipeg Jets, the Bruins’ offense took over. In the second period, Boston showed up with four consecutive goals. This would pay major dividends in the end as New Jersey refused to go down easy.

Once again, it was David Pastrnak who came through to lead Boston. After sparking a comeback with a “fortuitous” goal against the Jets, Pastrnak delivered two tallies Friday.