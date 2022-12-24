Celtics Wrap: Boston Snaps Losing Skid With Gritty Win Over Timberwolves

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics made sure they didn’t suffer a fourth straight loss Friday night as they ran away from the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 121-109 win at TD Garden.

The Celtics improve to 23-10 while the Timberwolves now own a 16-17 record.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was far from perfect. The Celtics still made plenty of mistakes and had bad lulls in their play while once again having a difficult time getting their shots to fall from beyond the arc.

But the Celtics will take a win any way they can get it at the moment after going into the matchup with the Timberwolves, having lost five of their last six games.

The Celtics turned in a gritty effort, getting contributions from nearly everywhere to overcome an eight-point, second-half deficit before taking off in the fourth quarter.

While the Celtics still aren’t playing their best, doing the little things and coupling that with effort and intensity is the right recipe to get them back on track. And a win over the Timberwolves sure is a solid start to get the good vibes flowing again.