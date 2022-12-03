Celtics’ Marcus Smart Listed On Injury Report As Status In Doubt Vs. Nets

After being without Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for a game apiece at the beginning of the week, the Boston Celtics got back to full strength for their two straight matchups against the Miami Heat.

But the Celtics might be shorthanded again when they travel to Brooklyn on Sunday for their first matchup with the Nets since Boston swept their divisional rival in the opening round of the playoffs last season.

While Robert Williams, who excited Boston’s fanbase by blocking shots at a scrimmage recently, and Danilo Gallinari remain out, Marcus Smart was added to the injury report with a left hip contusion. The veteran guard is questionable to play against the Nets.

Smart possibly injured the area late in the first half in Friday’s overtime loss to the Heat. Smart drove hard to the basket and landed hard on his hip following a layup attempt, which can be seen via video tweeted out by Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow. Smart seemed in pain after the fall and stayed in the game as he finished the contest with 18 points and nine assists in 42 minutes.

Smart missed two games already this season during the middle of November due to right ankle inflammation. With the all-out nature and reckless abandon Smart can play with, it’s not a surprise for him to accumulate bumps and bruises that might require him to miss a game here and there as the campaign continues on.

Whether Smart is in the lineup or not, Boston looks to bounce back from just its fifth defeat of the season as it takes on a Brooklyn squad that has won four straight games. Tipoff from Barclays Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.