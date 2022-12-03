Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Ends In Overtime Loss Vs. Heat

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics failed to keep their winning streak going at TD Garden as they fell to the Miami Heat, 120-116, in overtime on Friday night.

With the nail-biting loss, the Celtics fell to 18-5 on the season, while the Heat improved to 11-12 on their campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Could anyone challenge the Celtics on their home floor? The Heat answered that challenge.

The Celtics, who had defended their parquet in playoff-like fashion night after night, just came up short in doing so once more. Unlike Wednesday’s 134-121 victory, this one wasn’t nearly as easy with Boston guilty as charged — committing 16 turnovers which lead to 14 Miami points by the end of the third quarter.

Not to mention star forward Jayson Tatum delivered his most uncharacteristic display of the season. The 24-year-old, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October and November, scored a season-low 14 points while coming up empty on seven 3-point attempts.

While Jaylen Brown did his part, which included a jaw-dropping equalizer to force overtime, the Celtics came up just short.