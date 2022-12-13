Deebo Samuel Update: Latest Report Hints Injury To 49ers Star

Deebo Samuel dodged a major injury after being carted off the field Sunday and might have avoided even worse based on the latest report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Samuel suffered a sprained MCL and ankle during the San Francisco 49ers’ dominant victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. Schefter added that the 49ers’ star wide receiver is “expected to return during the regular season,” causing a likely sigh of relief for San Francisco fans.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had expected worse Sunday, indicating it was a high-ankle sprain while also noting nothing had been broken. A high-ankle sprain would have likely kept Samuel sidelined until the NFL Playoffs, so Schefter’s update is welcome. The 49ers will rely on wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings to pick up the slack with Samuel out along with tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey.

The injuries have added up for San Francisco this season with most notably quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo being injured, leaving them down to Brock Purdy — who led the 49ers to a big win over Tom Brady on Sunday — and NFL journeyman Josh Johnson.

The 49ers sit at 9-4 with a two-game lead over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. San Francisco is back in action Thursday night as the team faces the Seahawks in a potentially decisive divisional matchup. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.