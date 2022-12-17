Patriots Return? Julian Edelman Opens Up About Potential NFL Comeback

Julian Edelman has been retired since the end of the 2020-21 season, but the 36-year-old could make an NFL comeback next season.
The Patriots legend was on 98.5 The Sports Hub from Las Vegas ahead of New England’s game against the Raiders. Edelman revealed three teams have contacted him about a potential NFL return.
“There’s been some calls, and I’ve turned them down,” Edelman said, per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston
On what it would take to make a return, Edelman added: “The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that’s a contender.”
When Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Edelman’s name immediately came up. However, it was only Rob Gronkowski who linked up with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Edelman’s comments Saturday line up with what he has said before the season when asked if he would return to a team that wasn’t the Patriots.
“Honestly, realistically, no,” Edelman said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Sept. 9. “I can’t see myself playing anywhere else. … That’s how I feel right now.”
The former wide receiver has enjoyed retirement and did reunite with his former quarterback in the upcoming movie “80 For Brady.” The 36-year-old underwent minor knee surgery in his final year in New England, which cut his season short. Edelman seemingly has kept himself in shape but does not seem to be in a hurry to get back on the field anytime soon.
Mac Jones sure could use a receiver like Edelman on Sunday, though, but the second-year quarterback will have to find another way to pull out the victory over Josh McDaniels and the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.