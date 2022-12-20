Ex-Patriot Willie McGinest Makes First Comments After Arrest

New England Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest made his first public comments Tuesday following his arrest Monday.

The 51-year-old was arrested in Los Angeles on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The felony charge arose from an incident that occurred Dec. 9 at Delilah in West Hollywood. During a restaurant brawl, McGinest was seen on video picking up a bottle.

The original TMZ video did not show the events leading up to the brawl, but McGinest proclaimed his innocence in an Instagram story.

“Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance,” McGinest wrote. “The Truth will prevail.”

McGinest reportedly turned himself in, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Jail records showed he was booked at around 7:30 a.m. The 51-year-old posted $30,000 bail, was released a little over two hours later and is due in LA Superior Court on Wednesday morning, per NBC News.

The Instagram statement is admittedly vague, though likely on purpose on instruction from his lawyers. Regardless, it appears the former Patriots pass rusher believes added context to the situation will absolve him of further legal trouble.