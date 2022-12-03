How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Addressed Wild Buzzer-Beater Vs. Heat

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown did just about all he could for the Boston Celtics during their 120-116 overtime loss against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday night.
But it still wasn’t enough.
Brown delivered a season-high 37 points en route to an absolutely dominant double-double showing which included 14 rebounds — which is also a season-high. Not to mention Brown came through for the Celtics in the final seconds of regulation and nailed a heroic deep 3-pointer to send the game into overtime and keep Boston’s hopes of extending their win streak alive.
“I didn’t call bank,” Brown said. “It felt good coming off my hand. I know we wanted to get a shot up on the rim as fast as possible. Just in case we missed we can get a rebound, a tip out. So I caught it in my hands, it felt good coming off so I let it fly.”
Watch the epic buzzer-beater here, courtesy of the Celtics.
Brown’s incredible shot even got a priceless reaction out of his teammate Marcus Smart.
While Brown appeared to have done just about everything he could to ensure the Celtics notched an 11th consecutive victory on their home parquet, the 26-year-old veteran felt he could’ve done a few things differently.
“I gotta do more,” Brown said. “I gotta find ways to get guys going. I gotta do a little bit to try to get (Jayson Tatum) going — get those easy baskets. It helps the flow of our team. … I could’ve passed up (a few) shots tonight, but didn’t.”
The Celtics will look to bounce back when they return to action on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff from Barclays Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.