How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Addressed Wild Buzzer-Beater Vs. Heat

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown did just about all he could for the Boston Celtics during their 120-116 overtime loss against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday night.

But it still wasn’t enough.

Brown delivered a season-high 37 points en route to an absolutely dominant double-double showing which included 14 rebounds — which is also a season-high. Not to mention Brown came through for the Celtics in the final seconds of regulation and nailed a heroic deep 3-pointer to send the game into overtime and keep Boston’s hopes of extending their win streak alive.

“I didn’t call bank,” Brown said. “It felt good coming off my hand. I know we wanted to get a shot up on the rim as fast as possible. Just in case we missed we can get a rebound, a tip out. So I caught it in my hands, it felt good coming off so I let it fly.”

Watch the epic buzzer-beater here, courtesy of the Celtics.

Brown’s incredible shot even got a priceless reaction out of his teammate Marcus Smart.