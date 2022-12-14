How Patriots Have Radically Altered Offensive Approach Of Late

Vance Joseph’s headline-grabbing assessment of the New England Patriots’ offense was viewed as a dig at play-caller Matt Patricia.

But the “very conservative” approach he described was exactly what Patricia and the Patriots employed in Monday night’s 27-13 win over Joseph’s Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Four days after Arizona’s defensive coordinator said New England’s offense featured “a ton of screens” and looked “like a defensive guy” was calling plays, Patricia dialed up … a ton of screens. The Patriots ran a total of 12 screen passes against the Cardinals, per Pro Football Focus, plus another that was wiped out by an illegal block in the back penalty.

That was the highest single-game total of quarterback Mac Jones’ young NFL career, and it continued a radical recent shift in offensive philosophy for the Patriots.

Why so many? Was it because the Patriots were down a starting offensive tackle (Isaiah Wynn) and have struggled to protect Jones of late? Was it because their top two receivers (Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker) both were in concussion protocol by the end of the first quarter? Was it a game-plan decision to exploit the aggressiveness of Joseph’s blitz-happy defense?

“It’s probably a combination of all of that,” Patricia explained Tuesday in a video conference. “It just kind of depends on what you characterize as a screen pass. Are they the ones where the offensive line is getting out and there’s full blocking? Is it to the backs? Is it to the tight ends? Is it to the wide receivers? What’s the situation that those plays are coming up?

“We have some good guys that can do good things when they get the ball in their hands certainly out in space, so if we have that opportunity, we’re going to try to take advantage of it. I think you saw that last week with Marcus (Jones’ screen-pass touchdown against Buffalo) in that situation. So a lot of that stuff is just in-game, whether that’s adjustments or looks or different calls that we actually have called at that point, but just trying to take advantage of what we can get.”