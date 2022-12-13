DeVante Parker Sends Fierce Message To NFL, Thanks Patriots Teammate

DeVante Parker has publicly spoken out about his head injury.

The Patriots wide receiver suffered the injury during the first quarter of New England’s 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The 29-year-old was visibly impaired after taking a hit to the head while attempting to catch a contest pass. But NFL concussion spotters did not immediately take Parker out of the game until teammate Nelson Agholor made the injury obvious.

Parker took to his Instagram story Tuesday with a simple response to the situation.

“Get on y’all’s (expletive) job NFL,” Parker wrote. “Thankful my brother was aware of the situation, Nelson Agholor.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association are reviewing the situation and how it was handled. Agholor, understandably, was upset about how things played out.

“I’m not going to comment on that, because that’s something (for) the NFL and everything like that,” Agholor told Zack Cox of NESN.com after the game Monday. “Ask our coaches. I care about my guys, and we know that that?s a serious thing. That’s all I can say.”

The NFL employs independent in-stadium concussion spotters whose jobs are to notify the referee when a player is showing signs of a head injury and then remove that player from the field for testing. Patriots safety Devin McCourty was pulled from Monday’s game after head coach Bill Belichick notified a spotter he exhibited concussion symptoms.