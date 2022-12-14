MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Potential Option’ For Dansby Swanson

The superstar shortstop market was trimmed down to one Tuesday night.

Carlos Correa is off the market after signing a whopping 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. The 28-year-old landed a richer deal than fellow All-Star shortstops Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, who ended up with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres, respectively.

The trio of blockbuster contracts leaves Dansby Swanson as the only top-tier shortstop left in Major League Baseball free agency. And shortly after the Correa-Giants news broke, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided an update on the longtime Atlanta Brave.

“Dansby Swanson looks to be in excellent shape coming off his breakout season,” Heyman tweeted. “Cubs are in on him, and at least the Dodgers, Twins, Red Sox look like potential options. Probably others, too. Terrific and clutch player.”

The Twins and Red Sox both have infield needs after losing Correa and Bogaerts, respectively, but Boston has an internal shortstop backfill option in Trevor Story. Chicago simply needs elite talent to help get the organization back on track and Los Angeles effectively can never be ruled out any time one of the better players in the game is available.

We might have to wait a while before the winner of the Swanson sweepstakes is crowned, though. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Tuesday reported the 2021 World Series champion’s free-agent decision “isn’t believed to be imminent.”