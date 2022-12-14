MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa Turned Down This Offer From Twins

Correa's Minnesota tenure proved to be only one season

by

2 hours ago

For the second time in roughly nine months, Carlos Correa is relocating.

Correa is set to join the Giants after a one-season stint with the Minnesota Twins. San Francisco broke the bank to land the two-time All-Star, giving him $350 million across 13 years — the richest contract for a shortstop in Major League Baseball history.

Upon the 2022 season ending, several reports indicated the Twins were keen on keeping Correa, who opted out of the three-year, $105.3 million deal he signed with Minnesota in March in order to hit free agency. The Twins faced an uphill battle in the Correa sweepstakes as it competed with bigger-market clubs, but they apparently didn’t go down without a legitimate fight.

“Twins made a decent try for Correa, offering close to $285M for 10 years,” the New York Post’s Jon Heyman tweeted shortly after midnight ET on Wednesday. “Twins will consider Dansby Swanson now.”

Landing Swanson won’t be easy either if Minnesota is prepared to make an active run at the 28-year-old. The Chicago Cubs reportedly are interested in the longtime Atlanta Brave, who apparently is a “potential option” for the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers as well.

More MLB:

Red Sox Face Potential Issue With Moving Trevor Story To Shortstop
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia
Previous Article

How Patriots Have Radically Altered Offensive Approach Of Late
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Next Article

Ex-Celtic Makes LeBron James Joke After NBA Renames Awards

Picked For You

Related