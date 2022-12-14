MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa Turned Down This Offer From Twins

For the second time in roughly nine months, Carlos Correa is relocating.

Correa is set to join the Giants after a one-season stint with the Minnesota Twins. San Francisco broke the bank to land the two-time All-Star, giving him $350 million across 13 years — the richest contract for a shortstop in Major League Baseball history.

Upon the 2022 season ending, several reports indicated the Twins were keen on keeping Correa, who opted out of the three-year, $105.3 million deal he signed with Minnesota in March in order to hit free agency. The Twins faced an uphill battle in the Correa sweepstakes as it competed with bigger-market clubs, but they apparently didn’t go down without a legitimate fight.

“Twins made a decent try for Correa, offering close to $285M for 10 years,” the New York Post’s Jon Heyman tweeted shortly after midnight ET on Wednesday. “Twins will consider Dansby Swanson now.”

Landing Swanson won’t be easy either if Minnesota is prepared to make an active run at the 28-year-old. The Chicago Cubs reportedly are interested in the longtime Atlanta Brave, who apparently is a “potential option” for the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers as well.