Patriots Offense’s Matt Patricia Experiment Predictably Has Failed

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s decision to install Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as the leaders of the Patriots’ new-look offensive staff was met with widespread skepticism. Mockery, even.

New England had a seemingly ascending young quarterback in Mac Jones and an offense that, despite its flaws, was one of the most efficient and highest-scoring in the NFL last season. Why was Belichick handing the keys to that unit to two coaches who had zero experience in the roles they’d be filling?

Patricia, a Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator, was tapped to call offensive plays. Judge, whose specialty is special teams, would coach QBs, putting him directly in charge of Jones’ development. Belichick, as he stressed multiple times during the spring and summer, would have final say over everything and should be the one blamed if this unorthodox setup did not work out.

Well, it hasn’t.

We’re now 13 weeks into the NFL season, and the Patriots’ offense has yet to pull out of its post-Josh McDaniels tailspin. After struggling mightily during training camp, they’ve regressed in nearly every offensive category with Patricia at the controls, including freefalls from sixth to 20th in points per game, tied for ninth to 29th in first downs per game, 10th to 27th in third-down offense, 11th to tied for 31st in red-zone offense and 10th to 26th in expected points added per play.

New England entered Week 13 ranked 25th in Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA — down from ninth in 2021 — and is sure to drop lower after scoring just one touchdown and going 3-for-12 on third down in a thoroughly one-sided 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

“Same story every week,” tight end Hunter Henry said after the game. “It’s not good enough across the board.”