How Robert Williams Reacted To Brad Stevens Flexing Arms Picture

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had a perfect photobomb of Robert Williams on Wednesday night prior to Boston’s beatdown of the Phoenix Suns.

With the Celtics snapping a shot of the injured Williams arriving at the arena, Stevens was in the background flexing his arms at head-level.

Williams seemed oblivious to what was going on behind him in the moment, but once he saw the picture shortly after, the 25-year-old had a tremendous laugh for himself over the whole thing.

“Oh yeah, they showed it to me in the locker room,” Williams told reporters at Celtics practice Friday, per NBC Sports Boston. “It’s hilarious. That’s hilarious, bro. You got to frame that picture.”

Maybe Stevens will frame it and put it on his desk as the Celtics have flexed their muscles over the NBA so far this season by boasting a league-best 21-5 record.

And Boston might be getting back Williams, who hasn’t played this season as he recovers from an arthroscopic procedure he underwent on his left knee in September, this weekend. The Celtics big man didn’t rule out playing in an NBA Finals rematch on the road against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday as Williams went through practice — by all accounts, he looked strong on the court and didn’t seem hindered by his knee.

Getting back on the court for game action could allow for an opportunity for Williams to flex as well, especially after throwing down one of his patented alley-oops.