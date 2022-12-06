How Tom Brady ‘Pitched’ Aaron Judge Before Bucs-Saints Game

Aaron Judge received some recruitment Monday night, but it wasn’t from anyone involved in Major League Baseball.

Before making his way to the MLB winter meetings in San Diego, Judge stopped by Raymond James Stadium for the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. The superstar slugger was able to meet with Tom Brady prior to kickoff, and the legendary quarterback jokingly floated the idea of Judge switching sports.

“Do you want to play tight end for us tonight?” Brady asked the 2022 American League MVP, as seen in a video clip tweeted by the Bucs signal-caller.

An NFL career might have been a real possibility for Judge, who played tight end in high school and received collegiate offers from Stanford, Notre Dame and UCLA. But the 6-foot-7, 280-pound California native elected to pursue a career in baseball, and his impending free-agent megadeal only will reinforce the notion that he made the right decision.

While the clip Brady tweeted only includes the football quip, one has to imagine whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion actually tried to sway the free-agent outfielder in a certain direction. Brady, a Bay Area native, grew up a Giants fan, and San Francisco reportedly is among the legitimate contenders to land Judge’s services.