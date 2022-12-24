Jaylen Brown Addresses Scuffle With Naz Reid After Celtics Win

'I ain't hear nothing bro said'

The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to extend the Boston Celtics’ losing streak, nor could they contain a dominant Jaylen Brown performance in crunch time.

In the second quarter of action, Brown finished a layup off the glass in traffic. Naz Reid fouled him in the process, which lead to a fired-up Brown and Boston crowd. Instantly, the two went chest-to-chest and exchanged words before being separated with no further confrontation. The officials also issued a technical foul to a disgruntled Reid, who continued to chat.

After the game, Brown addressed what went down. He noted that Reid began the chatter in the first quarter and didn’t recall a word from the Timberwolves center.

“I don’t really do too much talking,” Brown told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston video. “So, I made the shot. I think he had blocked my shot in the first quarter and he had said something. So when I made this one, I looked at him and I just looked at him. And I didn’t even have to say nothing, he just knew what that look meant. Then he walked over to me and was talking.

“To be honest, I ain’t hear nothing bro said. I wasn’t even focused on that.”

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, words wouldn’t be enough to stop Brown. He dropped a game-leading 36 points alongside seven rebounds, three assists and one block. Brown also supplied the Celtics with an unstoppable 23-point fourth quarter.

As for Reid, while not nearly as dominant, he was still serviceable. The veteran led Minnesota’s bench with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with five rebounds and two blocks.

As a result, the Celtics walked off the floor with an easy 121-109 win to snap their three-game losing skid. Boston also returned atop the Eastern Conference with sole possession of the NBA’s best record (23-10). Meanwhile, the Timberwolves lost their second straight and dropped below the .500 mark (16-17) on the season.

