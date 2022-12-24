Jaylen Brown Addresses Scuffle With Naz Reid After Celtics Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to extend the Boston Celtics’ losing streak, nor could they contain a dominant Jaylen Brown performance in crunch time.

In the second quarter of action, Brown finished a layup off the glass in traffic. Naz Reid fouled him in the process, which lead to a fired-up Brown and Boston crowd. Instantly, the two went chest-to-chest and exchanged words before being separated with no further confrontation. The officials also issued a technical foul to a disgruntled Reid, who continued to chat.

After the game, Brown addressed what went down. He noted that Reid began the chatter in the first quarter and didn’t recall a word from the Timberwolves center.

“I don’t really do too much talking,” Brown told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston video. “So, I made the shot. I think he had blocked my shot in the first quarter and he had said something. So when I made this one, I looked at him and I just looked at him. And I didn’t even have to say nothing, he just knew what that look meant. Then he walked over to me and was talking.

“To be honest, I ain’t hear nothing bro said. I wasn’t even focused on that.”

LET HIM KNOW JAYLEN! #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/poYg87vkHZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 24, 2022

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, words wouldn’t be enough to stop Brown. He dropped a game-leading 36 points alongside seven rebounds, three assists and one block. Brown also supplied the Celtics with an unstoppable 23-point fourth quarter.