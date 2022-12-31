LeBron James’ Comments Raise Questions About Tenure With Lakers

LeBron James has made one thing clear: He has no desire to waste his final great stretch playing meaningless basketball for a subpar Los Angeles Lakers team.

But James is under contract through the 2024-25 season after signing a two-year extension this summer. Yet, with the Lakers having flirted with the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference, James has put his future in Los Angeles in question.

“I think about how much longer I’m going to play the game,” James said, as transcribed by Kyle Goon of the OC Register. “I think about that I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect. I’ll still be able to compete for championships because I know what I can still bring to any ball club with the right pieces.”

To be clear, James doesn’t owe the Lakers anything whatsoever.

Before James initially left Cleveland — a second time — in 2018, the Lakers were a dumpster fire. The post-Kobe Bryant era was a disgrace to a franchise enriched with winning.

The Lakers missed the playoffs five straight seasons ahead of James landing in Los Angeles. And while James hasn’t replicated that same fire he displayed when he embraced being the league’s “enemy” with the Miami Heat, it’s not on him. The front office has failed to provide playoff-worthy depth to surround an aging James. They rolled the dice with Russell Westbrook — a cap space demon — and added Patrick Beverly, which was the highlight of their most recent offseason.

In 2020, James led the Lakers to the promised land. Needless to say that without him they’d be on track for a decade’s worth of laughing-stock campaigns.