Lightning’s Steven Stamkos Joins Patrice Bergeron In Impressive Club

Steven Stamkos has made some personal history as he continues to put together a Hall of Fame résumé.

Stamkos recorded his 1,000th career point Thursday night in the Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers and became the eighth active player and first in Tampa Bay history to reach the milestone. The point was an assist that came on Nicholas Paul’s second goal of the game in the second period.

Much like when Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron earned his 1,000th career point earlier this season, the Lightning bench emptied to celebrate with their captain on the ice.

Here’s a video of the assist and the celebration:

And there it is!



Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) picks up an assist to give him his 1,000th NHL point and the @TBLightning pour off the bench! pic.twitter.com/lnu9EEVlgH — NHL (@NHL) December 2, 2022

In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has 13 goals, 15 assists, and 28 points. The Lightning are now 14-8-1.