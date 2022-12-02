NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he rolled to his right. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound signal-caller then stiff-armed 233-pound linebacker Mack Wilson to the ground as he leaped into the air and threw a touchdown pass to Bills wideout Gabriel Davis. The play itself, especially given Allen’s jump to ensure he stayed in bounds, caught the attention of NFL Twitter with many dumbfounded how the superstar quarterback was able to do it all.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Allen was 0.3 yards from the sideline on the 8-yard touchdown pass, which is the second closest to the sideline on a completion in the Next Gen Stats era. Since 2016, there have been four completions with a release within one yard of the sideline and Allen has all three of them, including one similar play during Patriots-Bills playoff game last season.

Josh Allen is UNREAL ? pic.twitter.com/o46PXb2Whz — PFF (@PFF) December 2, 2022

LOL Josh Allen and Gabe Davis turned this into a @BuffaloBills TD pic.twitter.com/aiRDUMFtyg — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) December 2, 2022

I guess we can say all of @JoshAllenQB problems are gone away with that TD throw!!! — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) December 2, 2022

We need MORE ENERGY when Josh Allen makes a ridiculous play like that crossbody-almost out of bounds-jump throw for a touchdown. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2022

?If 0 ?Fs? to give? played quarteback he would play for the Bills and wear 17! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 2, 2022

Josh Allen. Built different. Part 2 tonight and 27,978 overall. This play is STUPID. #Bills pic.twitter.com/p5fumEN0Mr — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 2, 2022

Allen’s touchdown to Davis marked his second passing touchdown of the game and gave the Bills a 17-7 lead, which Buffalo took into the half.