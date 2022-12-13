MLB Insider Names Red Sox As ‘Best Fit’ For This All-Star Pitcher

Major League Baseball free agency has fired up since the winter meetings, but there still are quality names on the market.

Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson remain the top shortstops on the market, and Carlos Rodón is the most sought after pitcher, who the New York Yankees reportedly could deliver an offer to “very soon.”

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has his eyes set on the trade market, but it doesn’t mean Boston is completely out on free agents. ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel examined the top free agents Tuesday and named the best team fits for each one.

McDaniel listed the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Yankees for Correa, Swanson and Rodón, respectively. For the Red Sox, he named All-Star pitcher Ross Stripling.

“Stripling doesn’t come with a qualifying offer attached and looks like a reliable innings-eater without a huge AAV or long-term commitment, so I could see him being a target for playoff teams to get some length, or the up-and-comers needing stable innings around some youngsters,” McDaniel wrote. “With the unknown bulk of innings that will be produced by James Paxton, Chris Sale and Garrett Whitlock, I think Stripling makes the most sense in Boston.”

The move would coincide with the deals the Red Sox have made thus far. Chris Martin was signed to add more depth to the bullpen, as was Kenley Jansen, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal last Wednesday. It would make sense for Boston to add to its pitching staff by signing Stripling.

The 33-year-old is a seven-year veteran who started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and has spent the last two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. Stripling was named an All-Star in 2018, and this past season, the right-hander impressed with a near perfect game against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 17.