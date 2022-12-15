NFL Insider Notes Latest On Raiders Pass-Catchers Before Patriots Game

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport essentially confirmed what we already knew as it relates to the Raiders potentially getting two offensive contributors back for Week 15 when Las Vegas hosts the New England Patriots.

The Raiders on Wednesday designated both star tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve, opening the practice window for both players in the process. Las Vegas has 21 days to elevate both Waller and Renfrow to the team’s 53-man roster.

“Help is on the way for the Las Vegas Raiders,” Rapoport said Thursday evening on NFL Now. “Both these guys practiced this week, both have a chance to play on Sunday. Still a lot to play for with the Raiders, not out of anything.”

Waller has not played since Oct. 10 due to a lingering hamstring injury while Renfrow has been on injured reserve since Nov. 10 because of a concussion and oblique injury.

The Raiders’ decision to designate Waller and Renfrow to return does not mean they will certainly play in Week 15, but it makes it more likely. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported earlier this week the Raiders could get both players back for their contest against New England.

The addition of both players alongside All-Pro wideout Davante Adams would make the Raiders’ passing game more difficult for the Patriots to stop.

Las Vegas currently is viewed as a 1-point home favorite against Bill Belichick’s team.