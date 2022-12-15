MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Seriously Considering’ Dansby Swanson

The star shortstop market is down to one, and there is expected to be tough competition.

Carlos Correa signed a massive 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 28-year-old landed a richer deal than fellow All-Star shortstops Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, who ended up with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres, respectively.

Dansby Swanson remains the lone top-tier shortstop in Major League Baseball free agency, and the Red Sox were seen as a “potential option” for the Gold Glove infielder.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided another update on the Swanson market Thursday.

“Red Sox appear to be seriously considering star free agent Dansby Swanson now,” Heyman tweeted. “Would allow them to keep (Trevor) Story at (second base). Swanson’s in very good shape: (Chicago) Cubs, (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (Atlanta) Braves among others interested.”

Boston could move Story back to shortstop, where he was one of the best at the position between 2018 and 2021. The potential issue with that is if the 30-year-old still has power in his arm. The two-time All-Star missed time in 2021 with a flexor strain in his throwing elbow. The Red Sox have not hidden that fact, and it’s likely something they are factoring in when examining the market.

Swanson got married to Chicago Red Stars and United States women’s national team forward Mallory Pugh last Saturday, so that might be why the 28-year-old hasn’t been quick to sign a deal.