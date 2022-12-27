Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Details Origin Of ‘Gronk Spike’

It ended up being the perfect touchdown celebration for Rob Gronkowski over the course of his NFL career.

But the former New England Patriots legendary tight end didn’t start the “Gronk spike.”

Gronkowski shared the origin story of the famed move with Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams Show” and detailed that it was actually his older brother, Chris, who got it all started during his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2010.

“He actually has one touchdown in his career in the NFL from Tony Romo and he started the Gronk spike,” Gronkowski said. “He absolutely Gronk spiked the ball to the moon when he scored his 1-yard touchdown. So, he only has one touchdown, but we can say he famously started the Gronk spike.”

Gronkowski took over the celebration after that lone touchdown from his brother and did it a lot over the course of his career. Gronkowski totaled 92 receiving touchdowns during his 11 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There’s been no Gronk spiking this season though with the 34-year-old retired from football, but there is a possibility it’s not gone forever.