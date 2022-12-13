Patriots’ Mac Jones Catches Ricochet Shot On ‘ManningCast’

It’s a good thing New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was playing on “Monday Night Football” this week, keeping him from witnessing the wholly unnecessary shot he took during the game.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an appearance on ESPN’s “ManningCast” during New England’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, and was roped into an unfortunate segment that saw him compared to Jones.

A comparison of their statistics would have been bad enough, but this one came from their famous cigar pictures after each of them took home a National Championship during their college football days. Burrow’s picture is infamous for all the right reasons. Jones’ is not.

They're doing no favors for Mac Jones with this side-by-side of Joe Burrow ? pic.twitter.com/dBCkZigOqy — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 13, 2022

Peyton and Eli Manning threw the photos side by side and asked the LSU legend who he thought looked better.

“Sorry Mac, I think I’ve got you there buddy,” Burrow responded.

Why the producers decided that picture was necessary is a mystery. Though if you remember, the Patriots have prevented their quarterback from talking to Peyton Manning throughout the two seasons the “ManningCast” has been on the air.