Joe Burrow Provides Simple Formula On How To Beat Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow has no problem giving away his secrets, even when it comes to getting the better of Patrick Mahomes.

After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their third win over them in the last two seasons, moving the Bengals quarterback’s record against Mahomes to 3-0 in the process.

The 26-year-old joined Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN’s “ManningCast” of “Monday Night Football” during the first quarter of the New England Patriots-Arizona Cardinals game and was asked about his dominance against Mahomes so far and what his formula was to beat him.

“Score more points than him,” Burrow said on the telecast.

Burrow never misses a chance to give a witty response and this was another one of those times. With the 2022 AFC Conference Championship comeback still hanging over the head of Mahomes and the Chiefs, there’s no denying that the Bengals quarterback’s methods are working.

Maybe other teams should try out the formula more.