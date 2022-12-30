Patriots Practice Report: Multiple Key Players Return To Field

FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s practice offered some good news for the banged-up New England Patriots.

Four of the eight players who sat out Thursday’s practice returned for the final session ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Safety Adrian Phillips and tackle Yodny Cajuste, both dealing with an illness, were back on the field after missing Thursday’s practice. Cajuste also sat out Wednesday.

Running back Damien Harris missed Thursday’s practice due to personal reasons but returned Friday. He’s missed the last four games due to a thigh injury.

Additionally, and perhaps most notably, cornerback Jalen Mills was on the field after being a no-show since the final practice before the Patriots’ Week 15 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. His return would be great news for a New England secondary that likely will be without rookie corners Jack and Marcus Jones, both of whom missed every practice this week.

Receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Jonnu Smith both missed another practice while dealing with concussions.

Absence list for today's Patriots practice:



Jack Jones

Marcus Jones

Jonnu Smith

DeVante Parker



Adrian Phillips, Yodny Cajuste, Damien Harris and Jalen Mills all back pic.twitter.com/rq13AP20Df — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) December 30, 2022

The Patriots will hold a closed walkthrough Saturday before facing Miami on Sunday. New England must win to keep its playoff hopes alive.