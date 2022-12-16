Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week

TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.

All three had been viewed as long shots to play against the Raiders. This development considerably improves their chances of suiting up Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Having any of those players back and healthy would be a major boost for the Patriots.

Meyers is their unquestioned No. 1 receiver. Stevenson is one of the NFL’s best all-around backs, leading New England in both rushing yards and receptions. He and Meyers have 58 and 50 catches this season, respectively. No other Patriot has more than 30. Jones is one of New England’s top three corners and is enjoying an impressive rookie season.

A few other notable players remained sidelined Friday, with wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) both held out of practice for the third consecutive day. Starting cornerback Jalen Mills also was absent after practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday.

Big news for the Patriots: Jakobi Meyers, Rhamondre Stevenson and Jack Jones all returned to practice today.



Still no DeVante Parker or Isaiah Wynn. Jalen Mills also absent after practicing the last two days. pic.twitter.com/IpmE2Qs9kz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 16, 2022

Mills is recovering from a groin injury that kept him out of the last two games. Wynn has not played since Week 11. Parker is in concussion protocol after getting knocked out of Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.