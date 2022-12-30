Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Dolphins

The Patriots and Dolphins first went toe-to-toe in 1966, and ever since the following year, the longtime rivals have met on two occasions every NFL season.

It’s been an entertaining rivalry, to say the least, and a number of players have experienced both sides of it.

Here are five memorable players who spent time in both Foxboro, Mass. and South Florida over the course of their respective NFL careers.

Larry Izzo

The term “unsung hero” was made for players like Izzo. After going undrafted in 1996, the Rice product latched on with the Dolphins before the start of that season and quickly made a name for himself as a special teamer. In fact, legendary head coach Jimmie Johnson labeled Izzo as a Dolphins roster lock before he even played a single snap at the professional level.

Izzo went on to play five seasons in Miami and was selected to the Pro Bowl in his final campaign with the Dolphins. His South Beach tenure was solid, but it paled in comparison to what he did in New England. After signing with the Patriots as a free agent in 2001, Izzo won three Super Bowls in the first wave of the organization’s dynasty and earned two Pro Bowl selections. He also was named to the 2004 first-team All-Pro squad and earned spots on both the Patriots’ All-2000s team and All-Dynasty team.

Brandon Bolden

Another undrafted free agent, Bolden signed with the Patriots in 2012 and managed to secure a 53-man roster spot despite fumbling twice in the preseason. Bolden’s rookie season was one of his best, as he rushed for a career-high 274 yards and scored two touchdowns. But like Izzo, Bolden primarily earned his keep in New England by serving as a rock-solid special teamer. Alongside Patriots great Matthew Slater, Bolden helped New England’s special teams unit rank among the NFL’s best in the 2010s. That facet of the game helped the Ole Miss product win a pair of Super Bowls in Foxboro.

After six seasons in New England, Bolden was released by Bill Belichick and company and quickly signed on with the rival Dolphins. He suited up in every game for Miami in 2018 and managed to post an 11.4 yards per carry average, albeit on only eight rushes. Bolden’s Dolphins tenure proved to only last one season, as he returned to New England in March 2019 and played three more campaigns with his original team.