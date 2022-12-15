Patriots Practice Notes: Top Playmakers Still Out Ahead Of Raiders Game

TUCSON, Ariz. — All signs point to the New England Patriots being without three of their top offensive playmakers for this week’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) all were not participating at the start of Thursday’s practice inside Arizona Stadium, nor were offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee).

Meyers and Jones were present but not in uniform, and both exited into the weight room as practice began. Meyers did the same before Wednesday’s practice but was listed as limited on the Patriots’ official injury report.

That suggests New England’s top wideout is closer to returning than Parker or Stevenson, who suffered their injuries during Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals and have not been spotted this week.

Stevenson and Meyers rank first and second, respectively, among Patriots players in receptions this season, with Stevenson also leading the team in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns. Parker ranks second in receiving yards behind Meyers.

Running back Damien Harris and cornerback Jalen Mills have participated in both practices this week after missing the Cardinals game with thigh and groin injuries, respectively. Both were listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.