How Marcus Jones Has Become Patriots’ Version Of Deion Sanders

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The New England Patriots are no strangers to two-way players. They’ve had plenty of them over the years, from Mike Vrabel and Matthew Slater to Julian Edelman and Elandon Roberts.

Marcus Jones, though, is emerging as a different class of all-phase weapon.

Since 1992, only two NFL players have caught a touchdown pass, scored a kick/punt return touchdown and recorded an interception in the same season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. One was Deion Sanders, the uber-versatile Pro Football Hall of Famer. The other was Jones, whose multipositional ability is making him an indispensable asset for the New England Patriots.

One week after scoring a touchdown on his first career offensive snap in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jones played 67 snaps at cornerback, 11 on special teams and eight at wide receiver in Monday night’s 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. His 86 total snaps were the most by any player on either team and nearly doubled the third-round rookie’s previous career high of 47, set in the Buffalo game.

“Fatigue is real, so yeah, (I’m tired),” Jones said after the game. “But I’m not winded, winded. (It’s about) making sure that my body’s good and recovered and everything. Nobody in this league can play every down on each side, but the coaches definitely know when to put me out there.”

Jones, who weeks ago established himself as one of the NFL’s top kick and punt returners, saw a larger role on defense and offense after injuries sidelined corners Jalen Mills and Jack Jones and wideouts Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker. He intercepted one pass and broke up another, saw man-to-man coverage reps against DeAndre Hopkins, caught one pass for 12 yards, frequently was used as a decoy motion man to unsettle Arizona’s defense and also dished out the hit of the game when he decked Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, who’s six inches taller than the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Jones and outweighs him by 60 pounds.