Red Sox Radio Broadcast Will Feature Less Joe Castiglione, More Lou Merloni

Joe Castiglione has been calling Boston Red Sox games on WEEI for 40 years, but will enter Year 41 in a reduced capacity.

Audacy announced Castiglione will be in the booth for 81 games in 2023, a move the longtime play-by-call broadcaster — who began in 1983 — says will allow him to spend more time with his family.

“After 40 years and over 6000 game broadcasts, my wife of 51 years, Jan, and I think that this is the right time to step back and work a reduced schedule of games while we are both in good health,” Castiglione said in a statement, per Audacy. “This will give us the opportunity to spend more time with our children and six grandchildren as well. …”

Castiglione, who’s called all 162 games as well as the postseason in the past, still expects to do road games.

Lou Merloni, who’s been on the air at WEEI in the afternoons for several years, will call “at least 60 games” next season, as well as 10 spring training games. Merloni announced he would be leaving “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” earlier this month, but hinted he would be in the booth in 2023.

The Red Sox radio booth will continue to feature Will Flemming and Sean McDonough, as well.